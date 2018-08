A boy (C) carries an injured boy with a bleeding foot as they wait for an ambulance in front of West Shwe Nathar Buddhist monastery which is turned into a temporary evacuation camp, Bago Region, Myanmar, Jul. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LYNN BO BO

A Young Buddhist novice makes his way along a flooded street to collect food alms in Bago Region, Myanmar, Jul. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LYNN BO BO

At least 12 people have died and around 148,000 have been displaced in floods in large parts of Myanmar, official figures said Wednesday.

Heavy rains have been lashing the country since mid-July, especially the central region of Bago, where 94,000 displaced people have sought shelter in 157 centers.