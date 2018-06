A group of demonstrators are seen behind a barricade during a demonstration on the 46th day of protests against the government of Daniel Ortega, in the city of Masaya, Nicaragua, Jun. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

A young man raises the national flag of Nicaragua during a protest in support of the city of Masaya in Managua, Nicaragua, Jun. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

A young man holds a mortar spear during a protest in support of the city of Masaya in Managua, Nicaragua, Jun. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

The death toll in Nicaragua from protests against the country's president has risen to 127, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights said on Monday.

Speaking from the IACHR's headquarters in Washington DC, the group's Executive Secretary, Paulo Abrao, said that, in addition to the deaths, close 1,000 people had been injured during the civil unrest against Daniel Ortega's rule, which began in mid-April.