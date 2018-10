A man sleeps at a shelter after his house was affected by intense rains, in Malacatoya, Nicaragua, 18 October 2018. The Nicaraguan Government confirmed the death of another five people due to the intense rains in the country, which started two weeks ago, raising the death toll to 14. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

People travel by boat at the Malacatoya river, which is overflowing due to intense rains, in Malacatoya, Nicaragua, 18 October 2018. The Nicaraguan Government confirmed the death of another five people due to the intense rains in the country, which started two weeks ago, raising the death toll to 14. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

A child carries another child as they cross street flooded due to intense rains, in Malacatoya, Nicaragua, 18 October 2018. The Nicaraguan Government confirmed the death of another five people due to the intense rains in the country, which started two weeks ago, raising the death toll to 14. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

The government of Nicaragua on Thursday confirmed the death of another five people due to the intense rains that have hit the country for the past two weeks, raising the death toll to 14, according to officials.

The five deaths, four men and one woman, are from the north of the country and all died trying to cross rivers or streams, said Vice President and first lady of Nicaragua, Rosario Murillo.