Rescue workers search for bodies of the missing tourists after a suspension bridge collapsed in the Neelum Valley, in Pakistani administered Kashmir, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/AMIRUDDIN MUGHAL

A rescue worker searches for bodies of the missing tourists after a suspension bridge collapsed in the Neelum Valley, in Pakistani administered Kashmir, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/AMIRUDDIN MUGHAL

Rescue workers help a victim after a suspension bridge collapsed in Neelum Valley, in Pakistani administered Kashmir, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/AMIRUDDIN MUGHAL

Eight bodies have now been recovered since a bridge collapsed in northern Pakistan three days ago, but four people are still missing, the country's disaster relief agency said on Wednesday.

National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Reema Zuberi said in a statement that eight bodies have been recovered since a footbridge over the Jagran Nullah collapsed in the Neelum Valley of Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Sunday.