People identify the bodies of their relatives after a suicide bomb attack that targeted an election campaign rally of Balochistan Awami Party, in Mastung, in Quetta, Pakistan, Jul. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAMAL TARAQAI

Supporters of banned Islamic charity Jamat ud Dawa hold a placard reading in Urdu "Funeral prayers in absentia for the victims of Mastung blast' as they offer funeral prayers in absentia for the victims of suicide bomb blast that targeted an election campaign rally of Balochistan Awami Party in Mastung, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Jul. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NADEEM KHAWER

The death toll in a suicide bomb attack targeted at a election meeting in southwestern Pakistan climbed to 149, while the number of injured stands at 186, an official source told EFE on Monday.

The attack, claimed by terror group Islamic State (IS), is one of the worst attacks in recent years in the country and adds to a series of attacks perpetrated against electoral events and candidates for the upcoming elections on Jul. 25.