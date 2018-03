A group of relatives of prisoners protest in front of members of the Police in the vicinity of the detention center of the State Police of Carabobo (center), in Valencia, Venezuela, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

Venezuelan authorities have yet to determine the number of casualties from a prison riot that broke out on Wednesday at the General Command of Carabobo in the center of the country, an official said.

"The number of victims is being identified," state governor Jesus Santander told reporters.