An undated handout photo of the fishing vessel Villa of Pitanxo. EFE/ GROUP NORES

Death toll in sinking of Spanish boat off Canada climbs to 7

The death toll from the capsizing Tuesday of a Spanish fishing vessel in rough seas off the coast of the Canadian province of Newfoundland has reached seven and 14 other people are missing, the president of Spain's Galicia region said.

"Seven people have appeared dead," Alberto Nuñez Feijoo told reporters in Madrid after a call with the Spanish Embassy in Canada.