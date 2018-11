A body is seen at the scene of explosions outside a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, Nov. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

The death toll of three car-bomb explosions carried out outside a luxury hotel in the Somali capital has now risen to 30, medical sources confirmed Saturday.

The Somali terror group Al-Shabaab group claimed responsibility for the attacks, which took place Friday afternoon on a busy street near a checkpoint that controls access to Mogadishu International Airport.