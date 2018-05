A Sri Lankan family rests on their beds in a make-shift shelter beside the road while their home in the background is submerged by flood waters at Ja Ela near Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Flood victims carrying belongings from half-submerged by flood waters at Ja Ela near Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

At least 23 people have died and over 75,013 have been evacuated in Sri Lanka in the last ten days owing to heavy monsoon rains, according to latest official figures on Sunday.

The country's Disaster Management Centre said that thirteen people are also missing, while the displaced have been put up in 339 camps and shelters.