French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner (C) tours the area of the shooting during a visit of the Christmas Market, in Strasbourg, France, where a terror attack took place. Dec. 14, 2018, EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Candles, letters and flowers at a place close to the Christmas Market, in Strasbourg, France, where a terror attack took place Dec. 14 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

A fourth person died on Friday as a result of severe injuries following a shooting attack on a Christmas market in the eastern city of Strasbourg, the country's anti-terror prosecutor told EFE.

Rémy Heitz said another victim remained brain-dead and for that reason stated the death toll for Tuesday evening's attack could continue to rise.