Afghan exiled voice president, Abdul Rashid Dustom (C-Red and White tie) among his supporters as he arrives at the Hamid Karzai international airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Jul. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan exiled voice president, Abdul Rashid Dustom (C-L) among his supporters as he arrives at the Hamid Karzai international airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Jul. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAWAD JALALI

The death toll in a suicide attack near the Kabul airport, just minutes after a plane carrying a former vice president had landed, climbed to 23 on Monday, while the number of wounded rose to 107.

Abdul Rashid Dostum, who had gone into self-exile to Turkey last year amid an investigation that his bodyguards allegedly tortured a political rival, was received on Sunday by dozens of supporters and local authorities at the international airport, just minutes before the attack.