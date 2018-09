A handout photo made available by the Tanzania Red Cross shows Red Cross volunteers during rescue operation near Lake Victoria, Tanzania, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANZANIA RED CROSS / HANDOUT

The number of people confirmed dead after an overcrowded ferry capsized on Lake Victoria has increased to 131, Tanzania's transport and communications minister said Friday.

The death toll could rise further, Isack Kamwelwe said from the scene of Thursday's tragedy.