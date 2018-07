A handout frame grab made available by the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District shows responding agencies after an amphibious duck boat reportedly capsized on Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri, USA, Jul 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SOUTHERN STONE COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT / HANDOUT HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT

The death toll from the capsizing of a tourist duck boat on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri, has climbed to 13 with the discovery of two more bodies, that Midwestern state's governor said Friday.

Mike Parson said officers from the State Highway Patrol found the bodies as part of a search operation launched after the vessel overturned Thursday amid a severe storm.