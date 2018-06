File photo showing Venezuela's Minister of the Interior Nestor Reverol speak during a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

File photo showing several family members of the victims of a stampede in a nightclub in Caracas, Venezuela, June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

Venezuela's Minister of the Interior Nestor Reverol said Wednesday that the death toll of a stampede that took place last weekend during a high school graduation party in western Caracas climbed to 18.

The stampede took place on Saturday after a tear gas cannister exploded in a nightclub that was packed with 500 people but had with few exits.