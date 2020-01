A fire truck is seen as people evacuate from Lakes Entrance prior to the road closure along the Princes Highway outside Bairnsdale, Victoria, Australia, 04 January 2019. EFE/EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Military transport vehicles loaded with bottled water travel along a road in Bairnsdale, Victoria, Australia, 04 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Evacuees from Mallacoota arrive on the navy ship MV Sycamore at the port of Hastings, Victoria, Australia, 04 January 2020. EFE/EPA/IAN CURRIE / POOL AUST

Evacuees from Mallacoota arrive on the navy ship MV Sycamore at the port of Hastings, Victoria, Australia, 04 January 2020. EFE/EPA/IAN CURRIE / POOL AUST

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference on the governments' bushfire response at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 04 January 2020. EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

People stand next to their goat as bushfires burn, in Narooma, New South Wales, Australia, 04 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia continued to face hundreds of bushfires on Saturday amid “catastrophic” conditions in the south of the country where two more deaths have been confirmed, taking the toll to 21.

The two deaths occurred on Kangaroo Island, some 112 kilometers (69.5 miles) from Adelaide, South Australia, where more than 100,000 hectares have been razed, mostly in Flinders Chase National Park, which is home to 60,000 kangaroos and 50,000 koalas. EFE-EPA