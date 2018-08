Yemenis inspect the site of a Saudi-led airstrike a day after it hit a bus carrying children at a market in the northern province of Saada, Yemen, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Yemenis dig graves for the victims of a Saudi-led airstrike hit a day ago a bus carrying children at a market in the northern province of Saada, Yemen, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Yemeni children take part in a rally against the Saudi-led airstrike which killed at least 50 people, in Sana'a, Yemen, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

The health ministry of the Houthi rebel-controlled government in Yemen increased the death toll of an airstrike that hit a bus to 51, adding that at least 79 were injured.

On Thursday, an airstrike, which the Saudi-led coalition is suspected of being behind, hit a bus carrying children on their way to an educational summer camp organized by the Ministry for Islamic Affairs near the northwestern city of Saada, killing at least 40 minors.