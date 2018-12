Palestinian protesters take part during the clashes after Friday protests near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip in the east Gaza Strip, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE /MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian teenager has died on Saturday from wounds sustained after being shot at by the Israeli army during protests at the Gaza border with Israel the previous day, bringing the rally's death toll up to four, the Palestinian ministry of health reported.

Ashraf al-Qedra, a spokesman for the ministry, detailed that the 18-year-old victim, Ayman Munir Shbeir from Deir al-Balah, was seriously injured during the protests that took place on Friday, in which nearly 40 others were wounded.