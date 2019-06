A tire burns at a road block in the center of Khartoum, Sudan, June 4, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MARWAN ALI

The death toll as a result of a violent crackdown on protests that have gripped the capital of Sudan has risen to 60, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, an opposition union, said Wednesday.

The violent repression started Monday when security forces attempted to disperse a sit-in camp outside the military headquarters in Khartoum.