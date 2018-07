A handout photo made available by the Indonesian Search And Rescue Agency (SAR) shows a collapsed house after an earthquake struck in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SAR HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Indonesian authorities Monday raised the death toll to 16 and the number of injured to 355, a day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the island of Lombok.

National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a press conference that nearly 500 people have been placed in shelters after their houses collapsed and more damage was feared as more than 120 aftershocks have been registered.