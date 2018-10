Indonesian tsunami and earthquake victim's hand hangs from his bed at a temporary hospital in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Indonesian authorities on Tuesday raised the death toll to 2,010 from the 7.5-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami that struck Sulawesi island on Sep.28.

The official number of missing remained 671 while it is feared that 5,000 people could be still buried under the rubble.