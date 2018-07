Visitors react as they try a water slider at an amusement park in central Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Visitors jostle each other at a pool in Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A thermometer shows the temperature (L) and humidity at the stand of Tokyo 2020 Olympics Main Stadium construction site in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 18, 2018, while highest temperature rose to 35.3 degrees Celsius in central Tokyo. Tajimi City, Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, marked today's highest temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A continuing heat wave in Japan on Friday led to temperatures as high as 40 degrees, with the casualty climbing up as more deaths were reported.

Public broadcaster NHK reported that until Friday a number of people have been hospitalized due to heat stroke related symptoms.