Two workers climb on a waste bank looking for useful coal cinders at a closed coal mine in rural Zaozhuang city, China's Shandong province, Mar. 11, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

Chinese authorities raised to 13 on Sunday the number of deaths as a result of a coal mine accident in the province of Shandong, while eight people are still missing, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Rescue teams continue to search for the miners who were trapped in a tunnel after the accident last Saturday, since which only one person has been rescued alive from the rubble.