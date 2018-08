A resident carries her belongings as she passes collapsed houses at a village in Bangsal, northern Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, 10 August 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ADI WEDA

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) shows a collapsed house after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, 20 August 2018. EPA/BNPB/HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A resident stands in front of her emergency tent at a field in Tanjung northern Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, 09 August 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ADI WEDA

At least 10 people died and 24 were injured after a magnitude-6.9 earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Lombok, officials said Monday, as the country reels from a series of recent powerful tremors.

The spokesperson of the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB), Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, said four of the deaths occurred in East Lombok, the area closest to the epicenter of Sunday's quake; one person died in West Lombok, and another five died on the neighboring island of Sumbawa.