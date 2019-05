Pakistani security officials stand guard outside the shrine of Data Ganj Bauksh, a day after a suicide bomb attack that targeted a Police vehicle in Lahore, Pakistan, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR

Pakistan authorities on Thursday increased the toll to 11 dead and 28 injured in a suicide attack targeting police close to a popular Sufi Muslim shrine in the eastern city of Lahore, which was claimed by a faction of the Taliban.

The blast occurred on Wednesday at around 8.45am local time at the entrance to Data Darbar shrine and was claimed by the insurgent group Hizbul Ahrar.