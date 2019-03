An Afghan man shows fragments of an exploded mortar after several mortars targeted a political gathering and residential houses in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Mar. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Workers collect chairs after several mortars targeted a political gathering and residential houses in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Mar. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Wounded men receive medical treatment in a hospital after several mortars targeted a political gathering in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Mar. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAWAD JALALI

An Afghan man collects the broken windows of his house after several mortars targeted a political gathering and residential houses in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Mar. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

The death toll in an attack against a Shia gathering in Kabul rose to 11 on Friday, while 95 people were wounded according to Afghan authorities.

Several rockets were fired at a gathering of members of the Shia Muslim Hazara minority community in the Afghan capital on Thursday.