Death toll rises to 14 in Colombia landslide

Emergency crews uncover the body of a woman killed in a landslide caused by heavy rain on Feb. 8, 2022, in Pereira, Colombia. EFE/ SANTIAGO GAVIRIA

Emergency crews work in the area of a landslide caused by heavy rain on Feb. 8, 2022, in Pereira, Colombia. EFE/ SANTIAGO GAVIRIA