The death toll in a landslide caused by heavy rains in the Colombian city of Pereira rose to 14 on Tuesday, Colombian authorities said.
Death toll rises to 14 in Colombia landslide
Emergency crews uncover the body of a woman killed in a landslide caused by heavy rain on Feb. 8, 2022, in Pereira, Colombia. EFE/ SANTIAGO GAVIRIA
