A handout photo released by the Sawang Rojana Thammasathan rescue foundation shows rescue workers and firefighters extinguishing a fire at the Mountain B nightclub in Sattahip district, Chonburi province, Thailand, early 05 August 2022. EFE-EPA/SAWANG ROJANA THAMMASATHAN RESCUE FOUNDATION HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo released by the Sawang Rojana Thammasathan rescue foundation shows rescue workers and firefighters inspecting the scene of a fire accident at the Mountain B nightclub in Sattahip district, Chonburi province, Thailand, early 05 August 2022. EFE-EPA/SAWANG ROJANA THAMMASATHAN RESCUE FOUNDATION HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES