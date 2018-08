(FILE) A family standing in their flooded house after heavy rains in Bhopal, India, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

(FILE) Indian commuters make their way through a water logged street during heavy rains in Bhopal, India, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

Heavy rainfall lashing the state of Uttar Pradesh in northern India since Jul. 1 has caused 150 deaths and injured 120 while affecting thousands of people and houses, officials told EFE Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 11 people died and 7 were injured by monsoon rains that had drenched the northern state for several days, deputy director of Uttar Pradesh's Disaster Management Authority, Sanjay Kumar, said.