Rescue operation being carried out after a boat capsized in the Shitalakkhya river in Narayanganj, Dhaka, Bangladesh, 05 April 2021. EFE/EPA/Monirul Alam

Dhaka, April 5 (efe-epa) - At least 15 bodies were recovered Monday from the site of a recent boat accident near the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka, taking the death toll in the incident to 20, according to the authorities.

The incident occurred around 6 pm on Sunday when a boat carrying at least 46 passengers capsized in the Shitalakkhya river in Narayanganj district. EFE-EPA