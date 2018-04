A 19-year-old victim of the oil well fire, Heri Herliza (L), receives medical treatment at Adam Malik hospital in Medan, north Sumatra, Indonesia, Apr 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEDI SAHPUTRA

Indonesian fire fighters spray water at the explosion site of an illegal oil well in Peureulak, Aceh province, Indonesia, Apr 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZIKRI

The death toll in a fire at an illegal oil well in Indonesia has risen to 21 after three of the 41 injured died, the authorities said Thursday.

The fire broke out early Wednesday in Pasir Puti village in the northwestern province of Aceh in Sumatra, when several workers were cleaning up an oil spill caused by overproduction.