Afghan security soldiers stand guard at the site of a suicide attack which targeted a gate of one of the ministry of defense department in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sep. 17, 2019. EFE-EPA/JAWAD JALALI

A man who was injured in a suicide bomb attack that targeted an election campaign rally of incumbent president Ashraf Ghani, receives medical treatment at a hospital, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sep. 17, 2019. EFE-EPA/HEDAYATULLAHAMID

A person injured in suicide attacks in Kabul receives treatment at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sep. 17, 2019. EFE-EPA/JAWAD JALALI

At least 24 killed in attack near Afghan president's election rally

The Taliban on Tuesday claimed responsibility for two attacks in Afghanistan, with one killing at least 26 people near an election rally held by the country’s president north of the capital.

The attack near President Ashraf Ghani’s campaign gathering took place around noon on one of the main streets of Parwan provincial capital Char-e-Kar, the provincial governor’s spokesperson Wahida Shahkar told EFE. EFE-EPA