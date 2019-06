A Cambodian rescue team searches for missing workers at the site of a collapsed building on a construction site in Preah Sihanouk province, Cambodia, Jun. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

A Cambodian rescue team carries a worker's body at the site of a collapsed building on a construction site in Preah Sihanouk province, Cambodia, Jun. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

Cambodian men pray for their missing relatives at the site of a collapsed building on a construction site in Preah Sihanouk province, Cambodia, Jun. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

The death toll from the weekend collapse of a seven-story building in Cambodia’s seaside resort city of Sihanoukville has risen to 28, authorities said Monday as the search for the missing continued.

Another 26 were injured in the incident, which happened around 5 am on Saturday morning while people were sleeping inside the Chinese-owned building still under construction, according to provincial governor Yun Min, cited by the government-aligned Fresh News.