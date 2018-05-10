Kenyan police on Thursday raised the death toll to 32 in the aftermath of heavy rainfall that caused a dam to burst in a western region of the African country, leaving large swathes of farmland devastated by the deluge, as documented in epa-efe images.
Local police chief Japheth Kioko said that another 12 bodies had been recovered since the breach occurred on Wednesday evening at the Patel dam, near the town of Solai _ located some 180 kilometers (112 miles) to the northwest of the capital, Nairobi _ while many people remained missing.