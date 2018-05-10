View of the remains of the Patel dam that burst its banks near the town of Solai, in Nakuru County, some 180 kilometers northwest of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

People walk among the remains of the Patel dam that burst its banks near the town of Solai, in Nakuru County, some 180 kilometers northwest of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Locals look at the remains of the Patel dam that burst its banks near the town of Solai, in Nakuru County, some 180 kilometers northwest of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

A schoolboy walks past a devastated area after the Patel dam burst its banks near the town of Solai, in Nakuru County, some 180 kilometers northwest of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

People rest after the flooding caused by the Patel dam that burst its banks near the town of Solai, in Nakuru County, some 180 kilometers northwest of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

People walk amid the destruction caused by the breach in the Patel dam that burst its banks near the town of Solai, in Nakuru County, some 180 kilometers northwest of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Kenyan police on Thursday raised the death toll to 32 in the aftermath of heavy rainfall that caused a dam to burst in a western region of the African country, leaving large swathes of farmland devastated by the deluge, as documented in epa-efe images.

Local police chief Japheth Kioko said that another 12 bodies had been recovered since the breach occurred on Wednesday evening at the Patel dam, near the town of Solai _ located some 180 kilometers (112 miles) to the northwest of the capital, Nairobi _ while many people remained missing.