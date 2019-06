Sudanese soldiers keep watch near one of the entrance leading to the site of a sit-in, near the Army Head quarters, in Khartoum, Sudan, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/AMEL PAIN

Sudanese women sit among protesters at a square, in the site of a sit-in agianst military rule, near the Army Headquarters, in Khartoum, Sudan, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/AMEL PAIN

The death toll as a result of a violent crackdown on protests that have gripped the capital of Sudan since April has gone up to 35, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, an opposition union, said Tuesday.

Hundreds of people have also been wounded as security forces attempted to disperse a sit-in camp outside the military headquarters in Khartoum.