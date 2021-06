Passengers board a train at the railway station in Karachi, Pakistan, 10 May 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAHZAINB AKBER

The number of deaths in the collision of two trains in southern Pakistan increased to 35, while some 50 people could still be trapped inside the damaged wagons, official sources told EFE.

The accident occurred early morning in the Ghotki district of Sindh province, where the Millat Express derailed and collided with Sir Syed Express on the adjoining track, Pakistan Railways spokesman Nazia Jabeen said.