A handout photo made available by the Presidential Photographers Division (PPD) shows Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (L) comforting relatives of victim killed in a blaze at shopping mall, in Davao City, southern Philippines, 24 December 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS DIVISION/JOEY DALUMPINES HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A view of a burning shopping mall in Davao city, southern Philippines, 23 December 2017 (issued on 24 December 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/RUBY EBRANO

Philippine authorities increased Wednesday the number of people killed in a recent mall fire in the southern city of Davao on Mindanao Island to 38.

The fire broke out Saturday morning on the third floor of the New City Commercial Center Mall.