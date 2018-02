A wounded man lies on a stretcher in a hospital after an attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

The death toll climbed to 45 from a double car bomb and gun attack on Somalia's presidential palace and the security headquarters in the capital Mogadishu, according to official sources on Saturday.

The figure was confirmed by Security Minister Mohamed Abukar Islow, who also stated that 33 others were injured in Friday's attack, which was claimed by al-Shabaab, a militant group believed to be linked to al-Qaida and the Nigerian terror organization Boko Haram.