At least 45 people were killed Sunday and 5 are still missing when a Philippines air force C-130 Hercules carrying 92 personnel crashed while landing at Jolo airport in Sulu province, authorities reported.
Death toll rises to 45 in Philippines military plane crash
A handout photo made available by the Joint Task Force Jolo- Armed Forces of the Philippines (JTF-AFP) shows rescuers carrying a victim next to a burnt Philippine Air Force C-130 cargo plane at the vicinity of Jolo airport, Sulu island, Philippines, 04 July 2021. EPA-EFE/JTF HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
A handout photo made available by the Joint Task Force Jolo- Armed Forces of the Philippines (JTF-AFP) shows debris of a Philippine Air Force C-130 cargo plane at the vicinity of Jolo airport, Sulu island, Philippines, 04 July 2021. EPA-EFE/JTF HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
A handout photo made available by the Joint Task Force Jolo- Armed Forces of the Philippines (JTF-AFP) shows rescuers carrying a victim next to a burnt Philippine Air Force C-130 cargo plane at the vicinity of Jolo airport, Sulu island, Philippines, 04 July 2021. EPA-EFE/JTF HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
A handout photo made available by the Joint Task Force Jolo-Armed Forces of the Philippines (JTF-AFP) shows Filipino soldiers working on the crash site of a Philippine Air Force C-130 cargo plane at the vicinity of Jolo airport, Sulu island, Philippines, 04 July 2021. EPA-EFE/JTF HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
At least 45 people were killed Sunday and 5 are still missing when a Philippines air force C-130 Hercules carrying 92 personnel crashed while landing at Jolo airport in Sulu province, authorities reported.