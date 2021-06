Workers carrying out rescue operations at the scene following a train accident in Dharki, Sindh province, Pakistan, 07 June 2021. EFE/EPA/WAQAR HUSSEIN

The number of deaths in the collision of two trains in southern Pakistan increased Tuesday to 62, while 28 people remain hospitalized, six of them in a serious condition.

The accident occurred early Monday in the Ghotki district of Sindh province, where the Millat Express derailed and collided with Sir Syed Express on the adjoining track.