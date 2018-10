Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

The death toll in a suicide bombing that struck a vehicle carrying prison employees on the outskirts of Kabul rose to seven with eight wounded on Wednesday, officials told EFE.

At 7.40am a suicide bomber detonated explosives in the vicinity of Pul-e-Charkhi prison, the interior ministry's General Directorate of Prison and Detention Centers said in a statement.