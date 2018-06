Coffee plants are covered in ash at the zone of Las Lajas, El Rodeo locality, Guatemala, 05 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Santiago Billy

Rescue personnel continue searching for survivors at the zone of Las Lajas, El Rodeo locality, Guatemala, 05 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Santiago Billy

Inhabitants evacuate on orders of authorities in the village of El Rodeo, Guatemala, 05 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO PARDO

Rescuers continue with the search for more survivors in the village of El Rodeo, Guatemala, 05 June 2018. The village was one of the most affected after the eruption of the Fuego volcano on 03 June. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO PARDO

First responders continue searching for survivors in El Rodeo, Guatemala, 05 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Pardo

Death toll rises to 75 in Guatemala volcano eruption, 192 people are missing

The death toll from the Fuego volcano eruption in Guatemala rose to 75 authorities said Tuesday, adding that 192 people were missing.

The National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) recovered 75 dead bodies, while the number of missing people stood at 192, according to Sergio Garcia, secretary of the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED).