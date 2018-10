Pet cats of grave dwellers rest on top of tombs at a cemetery in Manila, Philippines, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino elderly grave dweller Ligaya Garcia (L) sits on top of her husband's tomb at a cemetery in Manila, Philippines, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Ligaya Garcia is just one of thousands of Filipinos who call the largest necropolis in the Philippines capital home.

She had lived in the cemetery since she was a child, and now, at 70 years of age, she shares her home with her 15 children, 53 grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as thousands of other families.