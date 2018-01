(FILE) Dozens of people stand in line to acquire the vaccine against yellow fever in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR

(FILE) A young man passes by a billboard inviting people to be vaccinated against yellow fever, at Mairipora municipality, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous and industrialized state in Brazil, Friday reported an increase in the number of yellow fever deaths from 36 to 52 from January 2017, an increase of 44.4 percent in just one week, informed official sources.

The data comes at a time when the southeastern region of the country is undergoing an intensive vaccination campaign to prevent the expansion of a new outbreak of the disease in states such as Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro.