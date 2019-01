Two more people have died of injuries received when an illegal tap of a fuel pipeline in the central state of Hidalgo led to an explosion, bringing the death toll from the incident to 117, the Mexican government said Tuesday. EFE-EPA/File

Ten of the 30 people who remain hospitalized after the Jan. 18 disaster are in very serious condition, health department official Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez told a press conference.