The draft law on the voluntary termination of pregnancy in Argentina, currently being debated in the Senate on Wednesday, has brought the South American country into spotlight, sparking demonstrations in different countries as well as opinions from public figures both for and against it.
Outstanding figures from television, film or sports from different parts of the world have positioned themselves either with the "light-blue" side - a color representing support for the "pro-life" group - or the "green" side, which advocates free, safe and legal abortion.