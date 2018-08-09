Hundreds of people protest against the abortion bill outside the Senate in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 08 August 2018. Argentina's Senate will debate a bill that would legalize abortion for pregnancies up to fourteen weeks. If passed the bill, already approved by the deputies, would make Argentina, a predominantly Catholic nation, the most populous nation in Latin America to legalize abortion. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Hundreds of people demonstrate in support of the abortion bill outside the Senate in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 08 August 2018. Argentina's Senate will debate a bill that would legalize abortion for pregnancies up to fourteen weeks. If passed the bill, already approved by the deputies, would make Argentina, a predominantly Catholic nation, the most populous nation in Latin America to legalize abortion. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

A person paints the femal symbol on a woman during a march in favor of the legalization of abortion, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 08 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Pro-choice protestors participate in a rally organized in response to the upcoming vote on the Voluntary Interruption of the Pregnancy Bill in Argentina, outside the Argentinian Embassy, in Lima, Peru, 08 August 2018. Argentina's Senate will debate a bill that would legalize abortion for pregnancies up to fourteen weeks. If passed, the bill, already approved by the chamber of deputies, would make Argentina, a predominantly Catholic nation, the most populous nation in Latin America to legalize abortion. EPA-EFE/GERMAN FALCON

Hundreds of people participate in the 'international demonstration', in front of the headquarters of the Argentine Embassy in Paraguay, in Asuncion, Paraguay, 08 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Hundreds of women protest in favor of the legalization of abortion at the gates of the Argentine consulate in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 08 August 2018. The Argentine Senate is debating today if it approves the bill for the voluntary interruption of pregnancy, approved in the Chamber of Deputies and that has an open end for social and political controversy. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

The draft law on the voluntary termination of pregnancy in Argentina, currently being debated in the Senate on Wednesday, has brought the South American country into spotlight, sparking demonstrations in different countries as well as opinions from public figures both for and against it.

Outstanding figures from television, film or sports from different parts of the world have positioned themselves either with the "light-blue" side - a color representing support for the "pro-life" group - or the "green" side, which advocates free, safe and legal abortion.