Indian voters show their IDs as they wait to cast their votes at a polling station during the fifth phase of the Indian general election in Halisahar village, north of Kolkata, India, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian voters wait to cast their votes at a polling station during the fifth phase of the Indian general election in Halisahar village, north of Kolkata, India, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers assists Indian voters at a polling station during the fifth phase of the Indian general election in Halisahar village, north of Kolkata, India, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A reported clash between a candidate for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and members of the Trinamool Congress earlier this week is just one of many such incidents that have been dominating discussions among residents and voters in Kolkata, the capital of the eastern state of West Bengal, amid ongoing elections in India.

On Monday, BJP candidate from Barrackpore, a city in the Kolkata metropolitan area, said he had been attacked and beaten up by members of the TMC, which has recently enjoyed strong support in West Bengal.