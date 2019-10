A boy is using tap water at school for taking a bath at Loi Kaw Wan, Thailand-Myanmar border on Aug. 16, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/JITTRAPON KAICOME

A man carrying baskets on his motorcycle at Loi Kaw Wan, Thailand-Myanmar border on Aug. 16, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/JITTRAPON KAICOME

Villagers run a shop with products mostly sourced from Thailand at Loi Kaw Wan, Thailand-Myanmar border on Aug. 16, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/JITTRAPON KAICOME

RCSS/SSA soldiers march at the Shan National Day celebrations in Loi Tai Leng at Loi Kaw Wan, Thailand-Myanmar border on Aug. 16, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/JITTRAPON KAICOME

RCSS/SSA women soldiers march at the Shan National Day celebrations in at Loi Kaw Wan, Thailand-Myanmar border on Aug. 16, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/JITTRAPON KAICOME

Yi (on the left) and Sai (on the right), 14 and 13 year old Buddhist novices at Loi Kaw Wan, Thailand-Myanmar border on Aug. 16, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/JITTRAPON KAICOME

Senior Shan women meditate at the temple after chanting in the morning on a Buddhist holy day at Loi Kaw Wan, Thailand-Myanmar border on Aug. 16, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/JITTRAPON KAICOME

The main road through villagers’ accommodations inside the at Loi Kaw Wan, Thailand-Myanmar border on Aug. 16, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/JITTRAPON KAICOME

Decades on, displaced Shan on Thai-Myanmar border are receding from spotlight

Feeling hopeless and disillusioned, a 73-year-old man sits in a camp for Internally Displaced Persons in the northeast of Myanmar, bordering Thailand.

He has called Loi Kaw Wan Camp his home for nearly two decades following a night in which he was given a choice between fleeing or dying.