Spanish Sister Natalia Martinez de Pablo, with the Sisters of Charity, speaks with EFE on Feb. 23, 2019, in the La Plaine district of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

Spanish nuns Monica de Juan (l) and Natalia Martinez de Pablo (r), both with the Sisters of Charity, speak with EFE in the dining room of the La Milagrosa mission on Feb. 23, 2019, in the La Plaine district of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

Ernst, 46, shown here on Feb. 23, 2019, is one of the residents of Port-au-Prince's La Plaine district, where the Sisters of Charity are helping care for the elderly and the children. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

Far from any spotlight, the Sisters of Charity are going about their silent and diligent labors to help the elderly and the children in Haiti, one of the planet's forgotten corners, but they say they are receiving their reward in the gratitude of the Haitian people.

In the La Plaine zone, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, five of the nuns - including two Spaniards, a Haitian and a Pole - run a medical dispensary and a day center for the elderly, the pair of which provide the only aid available for many of their neighbors.