Far from any spotlight, the Sisters of Charity are going about their silent and diligent labors to help the elderly and the children in Haiti, one of the planet's forgotten corners, but they say they are receiving their reward in the gratitude of the Haitian people.
In the La Plaine zone, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, five of the nuns - including two Spaniards, a Haitian and a Pole - run a medical dispensary and a day center for the elderly, the pair of which provide the only aid available for many of their neighbors.