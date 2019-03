Wael and Majed, two children from Marqadah in the province of Deir al Zur, walk on a road built by the Islamic State in Syria. EFE/AHMED MARDNLI

The rain appears through an overcast sky over the Syrian desert. A graffito on a wall in Arabic reads "The Land of the Levant." It is crossed out, but you can still make out what it says, in a city that was once held by the Islamic State terror organization.

A straight road full of potholes is the route to the eastern province of Deir al-Zour, along which drivers of pick-up trucks and motorcyclists, some armed to the teeth, look at each other when fate brings them together.