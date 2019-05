Indonesian vice presidential candidate from Gerindra party, Sandiaga Uno (C) talks to the media in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian vice presidential candidate from Gerindra party, Sandiaga Uno (L) and Hashim Djojohadikoesoemo (R) wave to the media after a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian vice presidential candidate from Gerindra party, Sandiaga Uno waves to the media after a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

The defeated presidential candidate in the April elections in Indonesia was on Friday set to challenge the poll result before the Constitutional Court on grounds of alleged electoral fraud, following three days of post-poll violent disturbances in Jakarta.

Prabowo Subianto's legal team was ready with documents and proofs for the appeal before the court, his brother and spokesperson, Hashim Djojohadikusumo, told reporters.